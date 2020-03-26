You Can’t Take It For Granted – Neil Lennon Hails Celtic’s Form

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic manager Neil Lennon has stressed that the Bhoys' form should not be taken for granted, especially when throwing the rigours of a Europa League campaign into the mix.



The Celts have seen a massive upturn since the start of this year, winning eleven games and drawing one in their twelve league games, establishing a 13-point lead over Rangers in the process.













Lennon is enthusiastic about his team after their latest game, which resulted in an astounding 5-0 win for the Hoops, with the manager comparing their fixtures in the period to last year, stating they were struggling to score goals.



Celtic travelled to Dubai over the winter break for warm weather training sessions and it looks to have worked for the club and their players.





Celts boss Lennon admitted he is impressed with his players after they remained unbeaten domestically this season and only dropped two points when they played Livingston away on 4th March.







However, Lennon also highlighted Celtic’s European campaign, stating his side’s current form should not be taken for granted.



“What’s pleased me has been the quality of our performances”, Lennon told the official Celtic site.





“Even if you look at our last game against St Mirren when we beat them 5-0.



"To do that at this stage of the season is pretty impressive because we were struggling to score goals this time last year, so the amount of goals we’ve scored and the amount of wins we’ve racked up is impressive.



“And since the turn of the year, to go unbeaten domestically and only drop two points is fantastic, and we reached the semi-final of the Scottish Cup – we’ve already won the League Cup – so it just shows how well we’ve played.



“You can’t take that for granted, and we had the European campaign, on top of that.



"It’s been pretty impressive, to say the least, from the players and I’m so proud of them.”



Celtic are top of the Scottish Premiership table with a 13-point lead ahead of second placed Rangers, who have played one game fewer than their rivals.





