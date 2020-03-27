Celtic Star Picks Squad’s Top Player And Bhoys’ Funniest Player

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic loanee Jonathan Afolabi believes that striker Odsonne Edouard is the best player at Celtic Park right now, with the tag of being the funniest going to Leigh Griffiths.



Afolabi is currently away at Scottish Championship club Dunfermline Athletic, where he was sent on loan in January in order to gather more first-team experience.













However, the youngster keeps himself abreast of developments at Celtic and is well acquainted with the players and the staff.



And according to the 20-year-old, France Under-21 international Edouard is the best player in the current squad.





Asked in an Instagram Q&A who the best player at Celtic is, Afolabi replied: "Odsonne Edouard."







Since joining the Hoops in 2017 on loan and then on a permamanet basis the following year, the 22-year-old has managed 126 appearances for the Scottish champions, scoring 62 goals.



The Southampton academy recruit also took time to pick Griffiths out as the funniest player in the Celtic dressing room.





"Leigh Griffiths has his moments. Got to give it to him."



Afolabi managed six appearances for the Championship club, scoring two goals, before proceedings were suspended earlier this month.

