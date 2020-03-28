XRegister
28/03/2020 - 15:51 GMT

Arsenal Linked With Defender But Serie A Giants Not Keen On Selling

 




Juventus are opposed to selling defender Merih Demiral, despite interest from Premier League giants Arsenal.

The 22-year-old centre-back was a bit-part player in the Juventus squad this term before he suffered a season-ending knee injury in January.  


 



The Turkey international is still considered a highly-rated young defender and several clubs wanted to snare him away from Juventus last summer, with Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan having shown interest.

There is again interest this year, according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, with Arsenal keen on Demiral.
 


However, Juventus believe that the centre-back is key to their defensive options and can see him linking up with Matthijs de Ligt for years to come.



Demiral, who has been capped on 12 occasions by Turkey, is still just 22 years old.

Juventus do not want to sell the Fenerbahce youth product and Arsenal would likely find it tough to do business for Demiral if they do make an approach.
 


The Turkey defender has a contract until 2024 with the Italian champions and Juventus are in a strong position to dictate his future.
 