Chelsea Could Let One of Two Inter Targets Leave

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea could be prepared to let one of Marcos Alonso or Emerson Palmieri leave during the summer transfer window, with Inter interested in both players.



Antonio Conte has wanted to bring in a left-back since the winter transfer window and Alonso and Emerson have been firmly on the Inter coach's radar.













The two players played under Conte at Chelsea and the Inter boss wants to add either of the two to his Nerazzurri squad in the summer transfer window.



Chelsea refused to sell either player in the winter window, but the scenario could well change at the end of the season.





And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard may be prepared to let one of the two players leave in the summer transfer window.







Lampard wants to bring in a left-back ahead of the new season and he has been linked with keeping tabs on Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell and Ajax’s Ajax Tagliafico.



Chelsea could be prepared to let either one of Alonso or Emerson go if they can sign a new left-back in the summer.





Inter are prepared to pounce if Chelsea open the door and it remains to be seen whether Alonso or Emerson are at the top of the Italians' hit list.

