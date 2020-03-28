Claim From Italy: Champions League Key Factor In Serie A Side’s Chase of Manchester City Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City’s Champions League fate is likely to play a key role in Juventus’ pursuit of Gabriel Jesus this summer, it has been claimed.



The Brazilian striker's future at Manchester City has come under the scanner ahead of the end of the season due to interest from Italy.













Juventus are admirers of Jesus and see him as a long-term replacement for Gonzalo Higuain, meaning they are working towards taking him to Turin.



Pep Guardiola is claimed to not consider the Brazilian to be indispensable and it has been suggested in Italy that Jesus is also open to a switch to Juventus this summer.





According to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, Manchester City’s participation in next season’s Champions League is likely to decide Jesus’ future at the club.







Manchester City have been banned for two seasons by UEFA for serious breaches of FFP rules, but the Premier League champions have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).



For the moment, Manchester City are banned from next season’s Champions League, but the punishment could be paused by CAS.





It has been claimed if Manchester City are barred from playing in next season’s Champions League, Jesus could move to Juventus.

