26 October 2019

06 August 2019

28/03/2020 - 18:47 GMT

He's Taking Care Of Us – Celtic Defender Pleased With Fitness and Conditioning Head

 




Celtic defender Christopher Jullien has saluted the club's head of fitness and conditioning John Currie for taking care of the players and making sure they are engaged with their work.

The global outbreak of Coronavirus means that footballing action is suspended in countries around the world, including Scotland, where Celtic are leading the way in the title hunt.  


 



In the current scenario, Jullien and his team-mates are training individually at home, but are being assisted via phone calls and text messages by the club's head of fitness and conditioning.

“John Currie, our head of fitness and conditioning, has been taking care of us", Jullien told his club's official site.
 


"He’s given us programmes and he’ll text to see how things are going."



Jullien also took time to reveal that Currie has helped in keeping spirits up by getting a competition going to see who is running the most.

"He’s got a competition going between us all to see who is running the most and things like that, so that’s really good to keep us motivated."
 


Jullien added that he keeps in touch with his team-mates Odsonne Edouard and Olivier Ntcham to see how they are doing individually, even though it is not the same as being on the same training pitch.

“It’s not the same when you’re not out on the field with the boys so we’re hoping to get back to that soon.

"We’re all keeping in touch with each other. I was just texting Odsonne and Olivier. We’re seeing how each other is doing and we’re all keeping our spirits up.”

It remains to be seen when it will be judged that football in Scotland can safely resume.
 