Lazio Prioritise New Contract To Keep Chelsea Linked Centre-Back

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio have are determined to keep hold of defender Francesco Acerbi, who has been linked with Chelsea, and have identified signing him to a new contract as one of their summer priorities.



The 32-year-old centre-back’s form in defence has played a key role in turning Lazio as one of the title contenders in Serie A this season.













His performances have been noted by a number of top clubs in Europe and he has been linked with a move away from the Stadio Olimpico during the summer transfer window.



Antonio Conte wants him to take him to Inter and he has also been linked with being one of Chelsea's potential recruits ahead of the start of next season.





Lazio are aware of the interest Acerbi has generated and, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, they are prepared to make a move to secure his future at the club.







The Serie A giants have prioritised holding on to the defender and are preparing to offer him a new contract.



Lazio are keen to offer him fresh terms in line with his performances and his importance to the team.





The capital club are sitting second in the Serie A standings, but with the season having been suspended it remains to be seen when the campaign will be played to a finish.

