Fantastic So Far – West Ham United Talent Delighted With Hammers Start

West Ham United starlet Ademipo Odubeko has revealed that he has found settling in at the club easier than he thought it would be and admits he has been welcomed with open arms at the Hammers.



The teenager started his career at Manchester United but departed last summer and secured himself a contract at West Ham, meaning a move to the capital.













Odubeko joined the West Ham's academy in October and has since made his presence felt, appearing in six Under-18 Premier League games and making one Premier League 2 appearance, scoring as many as eight goals.



The youngster insists that his time at West Ham has been amazing, in spite of it being in a different city, and it has been made easier with the chance to instantly get onto the pitch and enjoy success.





“It’s been fantastic so far”, Odubeko told his club's official site.







“Everyone’s been so welcoming and everyone’s looked after me.



“Obviously it’s a whole different city and a whole different set-up, but West Ham have made me feel at home. In training, spirits have always been high and everyone’s always pushing to get better.





“I’ve found the move easier than I thought I would, just because I was just straight back in, playing and scoring goals again, so I’ve been really happy here.”



The 17-year-old will be looking to kick on when the season resumes, as he aims to continue his development and look to catch the eye of senior team manager David Moyes.

