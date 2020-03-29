Ligue 1 Side Make Initial Contact With Tottenham Star’s Entourage, Meeting Expected Soon

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain have already kicked off contact with Tanguy Ndombele's entourage as they prepare to make a move to sign the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder.



Ndombele joined Spurs in a big money move from Lyon last summer, with the player being a key target for now former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino.













The midfielder has struggled to win over Pochettino's successor, Jose Mourinho, and has been publicly criticised for the level of his performances.



Spanish giants Barcelona are assessing a move for Ndombele and they have now been joined by French champions PSG.





PSG have already established contact with Ndombele's entourage, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, as they put the groundwork on a deal in place.







The Ligue 1 side are expected to now hold a meeting with Ndombele's representatives in the coming weeks and believe a deal can be done with Tottenham.



Though PSG view Tottenham supremo Daniel Levy as a tough negotiator, they believe Mourinho is not sold on the midfielder and will be willing to sell him.





Ndombele has long been on PSG's radar as a potential signing and now the French giants look close to taking action.

