XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



29/03/2020 - 13:08 BST

Ligue 1 Side Make Initial Contact With Tottenham Star’s Entourage, Meeting Expected Soon

 




Paris Saint-Germain have already kicked off contact with Tanguy Ndombele's entourage as they prepare to make a move to sign the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder. 

Ndombele joined Spurs in a big money move from Lyon last summer, with the player being a key target for now former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino. 


 



The midfielder has struggled to win over Pochettino's successor, Jose Mourinho, and has been publicly criticised for the level of his performances.

Spanish giants Barcelona are assessing a move for Ndombele and they have now been joined by French champions PSG.
 


PSG have already established contact with Ndombele's entourage, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, as they put the groundwork on a deal in place.



The Ligue 1 side are expected to now hold a meeting with Ndombele's representatives in the coming weeks and believe a deal can be done with Tottenham.

Though PSG view Tottenham supremo Daniel Levy as a tough negotiator, they believe Mourinho is not sold on the midfielder and will be willing to sell him. 
 


Ndombele has long been on PSG's radar as a potential signing and now the French giants look close to taking action.
 