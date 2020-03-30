Could Play Behind Closed Doors – Leeds United Supremo Hopeful of Finishing Season

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani is of the view there could enough time to finish the current season as the Whites look to close in on what he claims will be a £200m cash boost from promotion.



The Yorkshire giants are well-placed to secure promotion from the Championship, managing 71 points from 37 games before the season was brought to an abrupt halt.













The global outbreak of Coronavirus has meant that all league action is suspended until at least 30th April, with questions marks now being raised over whether the season should be resumed.



It is claimed Scottish clubs now increasingly feel it will be impossible to finish the season and if other European leagues move on to preparing for next season, the pressure on the English game to follow suit will mount.





Radrizzani though is of the view there could be an opportunity to finish the season, even if that happens behind closed doors.







“We are fighting for the promotion worth more than 200 million and it is also a very important thing for the club because we have been missing from the Premier League for 16 years”, Radrizzani was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.



“For the last two years, we’ve done a superb job. We deserve success on the pitch: I hope that there will be a chance soon to finish the season.





“With a month and a half of time, you can finish, even less.



"There are nine games you could play in June or even behind closed doors on Sunday and Wednesday, as often happens."



If the season is declared null and void, Leeds would have to prepare for another season in the Championship and the likelihood of holding on to head coach Marcelo Bielsa would be under the scanner.

