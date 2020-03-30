I Support Liverpool, Steven Gerrard My Idol – Blackburn Rovers Starlet

Follow @insidefutbol





Blackburn Rovers starlet Isaac Whitehall has revealed that he is a Liverpool fan, having followed in the footsteps of his father, with Steven Gerrard being his idol while growing up.



The young midfielder is a product of Blackburn's youth academy, having joined the former Premier League champions at the age of 13, and has progressed through the ranks to be a member of the Under-18 side at present.













Whitehall will be hoping to break into the Blackburn team and play in the top flight for the club, something which would see him come up against the team he supports.



"I support Liverpool. My dad supported them so I followed in his footsteps", the youngster said in a Q&A session with the club's official site.





Supporting Liverpool, Whitehall took a liking to the Reds legendary midfielder Gerrard, who is now in charge at Scottish giants Rangers.







Asked about his idol while growing up, the midfielder replied: "Steven Gerrard.



"He was brilliant to watch and learn from. He was a really special player.





Whitehall also took time to describe himself as a player, detailing his strengths as a midfielder.



"I’d say I’m composed on the ball, have a good range of passing with both feet as well as being strong in the air."



Whitehall has managed 11 Under-18 Premier League and 10 Under-23 league appearaqnces so far this season, and will be looking to kick on with his development over the coming months.

