Wasn’t Nervous About Him – Former Liverpool Star On 18-Year-Old’s Reds Bow

Former Liverpool full-back and youth coach Rob Jones has admitted he was not worried about defender Neco Williams’ first team debut as he knows what the teenager is capable of.



Williams was handed his Liverpool bow in the EFL Cup against Arsenal this season and, from his right-back spot, provided an assist for Divock Origi in the 5-5 draw, which the Reds won 5-4 on penalties.













The 18-year-old was thrown into a tough clash, but won plaudits for his performance and went on to earn game time for the Reds in the FA Cup.



Jones insists that he had no concerns about Williams mixing it with Arsenal's stars as he was sure the youngster's character would mean he was not fazed.





Jones, who made his own Liverpool debut in a big game against Manchester United, believes Williams looked so assured it seemed as if he had made 100 appearances..







“When he was making his debut and in the game after, I remember texting him saying I wasn’t worried about him”, Jones told Liverpool’s official site.



“I wasn’t nervous about Neco because I know what he can do and I know that the big game wouldn’t faze him, and it didn’t.





“He slotted in there like he’d played 100 Liverpool games, for me. He’s got that character.



“Some players can go into their shell but I was not worried about Neco at all."



Liverpool snapped up Jones from Crewe Alexandra in 1991 and he stayed at Anfield until 1999, winning the FA Cup and the League Cup.

