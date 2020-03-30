We’re Probably Fittest Team In Championship, Leeds United Star Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips believes that the Whites probably have the fittest team in the Championship and concedes that head coach Marcelo Bielsa is determined the players go full pelt in training.



Football has been suspended due to the Coronavirus outbreak, meaning Leeds' players have been forced to train individually, away from their Thorp Arch training base.













Leeds have been lauded for the intensity of their game and Phillips makes no bones about the fact that Bielsa focuses on fitness on the training pitch.



The midfielder believes that Bielsa's focus on physical preparation means that Leeds are likely the fittest team in the whole Championship.





"We’re probably the fittest team in the league – that’s important to him", Phillips said in an interview with magazine FourFourTwo.







"He’s on our case all the time, checking weight and conditioning, and demanding we always give absolutely everything in training.



"Honestly, if someone from outside came in and saw what he had us doing for pre-season, they’d think he was crazy. But we’re in a strong position because of it.





Bielsa's training techniques have not been universally praised, with criticism that his teams regularly tire in the business end of seasons.



He does though have Leeds sitting on top of the Championship table and on course to win promotion.

