Winning Title At Rangers Would Be Icing On Cake, Gers Star Admits

Rangers winger Jamie Murphy has admitted that winning the Scottish Premiership title with the Gers would be the highlight of his career.



The former Motherwell wide-man has been a Rangers fan throughout his life and sealed his dream move to the club in January 2018, initially on loan from Brighton, before making the deal permanent in the summer.













Murphy though suffered an unlucky blow during his first season as a permanent Ger when he suffered a cruciate ligament injury which saw him sit on the sidelines and miss most of the 2018/19 season.



The winger is currently on loan in England at Burton Albion, where he has scored seven goals and bagged two assists in ten games for the Brewers.





With the loanee making good progress after coming back from injury, he admits winning the league with the Gers would be a career crowing accomplishment.







Even though the 30-year old is currently on loan at Burton, Murphy’s target is eventually to go back at Ibrox and continue scoring goals in Scotland.



“I said this to my agent and my dad the other day: if my career was to finish now, have I achieved most of the things I want to achieve? Yeah, but there is still that bit in you that wants to play more games for Rangers and to score more goals at Ibrox”, Murphy told The Atheltic.





“Winning a league title at Rangers would be the pinnacle so, if I was to come back and win a trophy with the club, that would be the icing on the cake for my career.



“I’m sure I’ll go back and speak to the manager in the summer and see what the situation is for me.



“I’m just looking forward to be playing again.”



Murphy will be hoping to win over Steven Gerrard when he returns to Rangers in order to secure another opportunity to stake his claim for a spot in the first team at Ibrox.

