Glad I Don’t Face Him Much – West Ham Talent Full of Praise For Team-mate’s Ability

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United talent Emmanuel Longelo believes that his team-mate Nathan Holland probably has the most natural talent in the Under-23s and he considers himself to be lucky that he does not have to go up against the 21-year-old often.



Holland was with the West Ham Under-23 side for the first half of the season before being sent out on a loan spell to League One outfit Oxford United.













However, a season-ending injury has meant that the youngster has now returned to his parent club, where he will continue with his treatment and subsequent rehabilitation process.



Longelo, who has spent time at West Ham with Holland, is full of praise for the midfielder, insisting that the former Everton midfielder is the top natural talent in the Under-23s.





He is pleased that he does not need to play against Holland regularly, but admits when their swords do cross he looks to match his team-mate.







"Nathan Holland probably has the most natural talent – come on, you’ve all seen him, right?" the 19-year-old told his club's official site.



"I’m lucky that I don’t come up against him all that much because we both play down the left, but when we do come up against each other I like to think I can try and match him."





Longelo has so far managed 14 Premier League 2 appearances for the young Hammers setting up one goal for his team-mates, and will be looking to catch David Moyes' eye.

