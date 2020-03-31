Jurgen Klopp Great Role Model For Trent Alexander-Arnold – Michael Beale

Follow @insidefutbol





Michael Beale believes having a manager such as Jurgen Klopp and senior players such as Jordan Henderson and James Milner has helped Trent Alexander-Arnold to keep himself grounded.



Beale played a key role in Alexander-Arnold’s development when he was coaching in the Liverpool academy and is proud to see the way the Red has made progress over the years.













He is widely considered to be the best-attacking full-back in the world and a certainty on Klopp’s team-sheet at Anfield.



Beale believes it is important to have role models for young players and feels Klopp’s presence and his management style has been key in helping Alexander-Arnold become the player that he is today.





The former academy coach has also noticed development off the pitch for the 21-year-old as well and believes senior players such as Milner and Henderson have set the right examples for him in the dressing room.







Beale said on The Athletic’s Red Agenda Podcast: “We talk about the importance of role models and he’s certainly got the right manager.



“Jurgen’s obviously a serious man but shows another side to his personality with humour and warmth that not many managers are able to do. That’s what makes him a unique personality, and having someone like that around keeps you on the straight and narrow.





“I’ve known Trent since he was 14. There was a time as a moody teenager when he couldn’t use a lot of words to articulate himself.



“But he’s grown into a fine young man. When I see him interviewed now he says all the right things. He’s not manufactured either.



“When you have top professionals like James Milner and Jordan Henderson running the changing room at Liverpool, I think that’s fantastic for someone like Trent.”



A product of the Reds academy, Alexander-Arnold has gone on to turn out 125 times for the senior side thus far.

