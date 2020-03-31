Juventus Also Keeping Tabs On Chelsea Targeted Full-Back

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are keeping close tabs on Borussia Dortmund full-back Achraf Hakimi, who has been linked with a move to Premier League giants Chelsea.



The 21-year-old has been on loan at Dortmund since 2018 and is scheduled to return to his parent club Real Madrid at the end of the season.













He has a contract until 2022 with the Spanish giants, but it is far from clear whether he is part of Los Blancos' long term plans at the Bernabeu.



A move to the Premier League has been mooted and Chelsea are believed to be exploring the possibility of taking him to Stamford Bridge this summer.





But the Blues are likely to face stiff competition for his signature, as according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Juventus are also keen to sign the Moroccan full-back.







With Real Madrid yet undecided over whether to keep Hakimi, several clubs are lining up to snare him away from the Bernabeu.



And Juventus are one of the teams who are keeping a close eye on the defender’s situation in Spain.





Real Madrid are yet to take a final call but if they decide to sell, Hakimi is expected to have a number of options on his table.

