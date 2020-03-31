XRegister
X
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

31/03/2020 - 12:38 BST

Liverpool Talent Keen To Fight Established First Team Star For Place

 




Liverpool youngster Neco Williams has admitted he is hoping to fight for a place in the Reds team with Trent Alexander-Arnold in the future.

The Reds teenage talent has already made five first team appearances for Liverpool this season at the age of 18, winning plaudits for his performances.  


 



Having to battle Alexander-Arnold for his place in the line-up is no easy task, but Williams is looking forward to the challenge in the future.

The Wales Under-19 international is determined to keep his head down, focus on his training and work as hard as he can as he waits for a call from the manager.
 


Williams made his debut against Arsenal in the fourth round of the EFL Cup this season and provided an assist for Divock Origi in the 5-5 draw.



The youngster acknowledged he is looking forward to more game time, admitting his sole focus at the moment is getting more minutes under his belt, stating when the final whistle is blown the next thought in his mind is when will he be playing next.

"As soon as that final whistle goes, the next thing you're thinking about is, 'When can I play next?”, Williams told Liverpool's official site.
 


"The best way to do that is just keep working hard, keep improving and hopefully the boss will pick me whenever I'm next available.

"Hopefully I just keep playing, keep working hard."

The teenage talent is aiming to progress to the point he can rival Alexander-Arnold for a place in the team.

"Hopefully my chances will come and when I'm a bit older and [have] gained the experience, I’ll be able to fight for [a place] against Trent."

Williams racked up three assists in his five first team appearances for the club.
 