Thorp Arch Atmosphere Has Been Brilliant – Leeds United Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw has hailed the atmosphere at the club's Thorp Arch base throughout the season and considers himself to be lucky to have been part of it.



The 28-year-old has missed a big chunk of the action this term because of a hip injury which forced him to undergo surgery in the United States earlier this year.













However, the injury has not kept Forshaw away from Leeds' training facilities at Thorp Arch, with the midfielder revealing the atmosphere has been good, while he has also travelled to games with the squad.



“There’s been a good atmosphere at Thorp Arch throughout the season", Forshaw told his club's official site.





"It has been nice for me to still be a part of it, having breakfast with the lads, being in the gym and treatment room with them and going to as many games as possible too."







The former Everton man also took time to give an update on his rehabilitation process, insisting that he is now looking to push on and start playing football again.



“I’m due to be off the crutches shortly and then it will be a case of building strength up", Forshaw added.





“I’m managing to get in the pool at the training ground as it comes under medical at the moment, so I can travel to work for that reason.



“I’ve got a gym at the house where I’m doing a lot as well.



“It’s a massive relief for me and a weight off my shoulders, I feel a lot more relaxed about everything now.



“I’m looking forward to pushing on from here and enjoying my football again.”



Forshaw managed just seven league appearances for the Whites before picking up an injury this season.

