Unbelievable Training With Liverpool First Team Says Reds Teenager

Liverpool talent Neco Williams has admitted it is an unbelievable experience to train with one of the best teams in the world.



The 18-year-old Reds defender has been training with the club's senior squad this season and made his debut in the EFL Cup, followed by outings in the FA Cup.













The Wales Under-19 international won plaudits for his performances in Liverpool's first team and a number of fans are excited about his potential going forward.



Williams has made five first team appearances this season and provided a sizeable return of three assists in the process.





After admitting his admiration for the Reds first team players, the 18-year old stated as soon as he steps on the grass he releases all his emotions and is only focused on getting himself prepared.







"I'm just taking it day by day, just grasping it all in. It's unbelievable training and being with one of the best teams in the world", Williams told the club's official site.



"To train with them every day, gaining experience is improving me as a player. I'm just growing in confidence every time I train with them.





"It is still a bit surreal. Like when you go in training and see the players, you kind of pinch yourself and be like, 'Am I really here?'



"But as soon as you get on the grass, all your emotions go and you just focus on trying to do as best as you can."



Williams made his debut against Arsenal in Liverpool's EFL Cup fourth round tie this season and went on to make four more appearances in the FA Cup.

