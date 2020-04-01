Age Pressure Means Harry Kane Must Decide Future Now – Former Premier League Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League midfielder Craig Burley thinks that because Harry Kane is due to turn 27 years old this summer it is decision time for the Tottenham Hotspur striker.



Kane's future is coming under the scanner at Tottenham ahead of the summer transfer window, with clubs such as Manchester United being linked with the hitman.













Tottenham could have no Champions League football next season, while Kane has also yet to even win a trophy with the north London club.



He will turn 27 years old in July, an age at which Burley thinks he will be coming into his peak, and the former Chelsea midfielder believes it also adds pressure for Kane to make a big decision over his future.





"Harry Kane is going to be 27 in July. That for me is the absolute peak of your career", Burley said on ESPN FC.







"It is decision making time because three or four years down the line when he's hitting 30, 31, it might have come and gone for Harry Kane.



"So at 27 years old which he will be this summer, this is the crux of when he has to make a big decision.





"And the only way I see is it is that Harry Kane's agent makes it known to some of the big clubs around Europe that he is interested in a move", Burley admitted.



Any club wanting to sign Kane may need to break the bank to get a deal over the line as Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has reportedly slapped a £200m asking price on his star striker.



Kane put pen to paper to a six-year contract with Tottenham in the summer of 2018.

