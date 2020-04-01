Jack Grealish Will Still Go This Summer – Former Aston Villa Star Absolutely Convinced

Follow @insidefutbol





Andy Gray insists that Jack Grealish will leave Aston Villa to join a top six Premier League club when the transfer window swings back open for business.



Grealish recently hit the headlines for crashing his Range Rover into several other cars after a reported 4am party at a friend's flat, just hours after he had urged fans to stay at home to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus.













He has been linked with a big money move, but it has been speculated that his off the pitch antics could lead to clubs opting not to splash the cash on the 24-year-old.



Former Villa striker Gray however feels that Grealish is still certain to leave Villa Park and insists players have always had lapses in judgement.





Asked why Grealish is still at Aston Villa at the age of 24, Gray said on beIN SPORTS: "If somebody had come with a £60m offer then Villa would have taken it and Jack would have gone.







"Jack Grealish will go this summer. I am absolutely convinced…well, he will go when the transfer window opens and he will go to a top, top club.



"I've seen through history players err on the side of stupidity."





The 64-year-old feels sure that Grealish is hungry to be the best player he can be and has little doubt that when the 2020/21 season rolls out he will not be on the books at Villa Park.



"Today you have to be disciplined, you have to be responsible. Jack wants it. There's no doubt in my mind Jack Grealish wants to be the best player he can possibly be.



"I think, when we start back, in new season, whenever that might be – I hate to say this because of Villa – Jack Grealish will not be at Aston Villa. He will be at a top six club in England.



"That's my opinion", he added.



Grealish has since apologised for the incident which saw him leave his home to visit his friend's flat and subsequently crash his Range Rover.

