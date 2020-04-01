XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



01/04/2020 - 13:17 BST

Not Promotion Standard – Former Sunderland Star Feels Form Will Need To Improve

 




Former Sunderland full-back Carlos Edwards has bemoaned the inconsistency that Phil Parkinson's men have shown in recent months and fears their form is not up to promotion standard, meaning it will need to improve when they return to action.

The Black Cats went on a run of winning eight of ten League One games as they moved through the gears. However, prior to the suspension of the season they had lost two and drawn two of their last four matches.  


 



Sunderland beat Bristol Rovers 3-0 at home in February, but then went down to a 2-0 defeat at hands of the same side in March, something Edwards makes no bones about highlighting.

Consistency is key for teams fighting to earn promotion, Edwards insists, and the former Black Cat believes up and down results could well cost Parkinson's men.
 


“You want to go to places like Bristol Rovers and get the win", Edwards said in an interview with the Sunderland Echo.



"You can’t go from beating teams by three or four to not scoring.

“That’s not promotion standard, you have to make sure you’re full pelt, and make sure you keep that focus.”
 


Parkinson has Sunderland sitting in seventh place in the League One standings, but in a congested division they are only three points off second place.

Sunderland will be hoping to find consistency when the season eventually resumes, though it is unclear when that might be.
 