Barcelona Tracking Everton Target Jonathan David But Doubts Persist

Barcelona have been keeping tabs on Arsenal and Everton linked forward Jonathan David but the club are yet to take a call on whether to sign him as there are doubts about him within the corridors of power.



The New York-born attacker has been in scintillating form for Belgian giants Gent this season and scored 23 goals in all competitions for the club this term.













The forward's exploits have been followed by several clubs and Arsenal and Everton are amongst the teams who are considering snaring him away from Gent this summer.



And according to Catalan daily Sport, Barcelona are also keeping a close eye on the attacker and are considering making a move for him.





David was presented as an option to the Catalan giants in the January window but so far, Barcelona have not made a concrete move for him.







They have continued to watch him but the club have not made any decision on whether to try and sign the hitman in the summer.



Barcelona are still not sure about signing him and some in the club hierarchy want to watch him perform in a better league before trying to sign David.





The 20-year-old's non-EU passport is also a stumbling block for the Catalan giants due to the quota system in La Liga squads.



Sevilla and Valencia are also believed to be interested in the striker.

