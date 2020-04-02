XRegister
Inside Futbol

26 October 2019

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



02/04/2020 - 15:59 BST

Chelsea Star Back On Menu For Serie A Giants As Bargain Spied

 




Serie A giants Roma have re-established contact with Chelsea winger Pedro, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

The Spaniard was linked with a move away from Chelsea in the winter transfer window and Roma were one of the clubs who were keen to sign him earlier in the year.  


 



The Serie A giants failed with the attempt and Pedro stayed at Chelsea for the rest of the season.

However, the winger could be prepared to leave Chelsea on a free transfer and his representatives are now looking for a new club for their client.
 


And according to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma have rekindled their interest in Pedro and want to sign him in the summer.



They have already initiated contact and are preparing to try and take him to the Stadio Olimpico ahead of the new season.

Roma would have to match his €5m per season contract and will also face competition from several clubs in Italy, such as Lazio, Inter and AC Milan.
 


Pedro has already been attracting interest from Qatari outfit Al-Sadd ahead of the summer.
 