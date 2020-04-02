If It Avoids Issues For Next Season – Kevin De Bruyne On Stopping Season

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has come out in support of ending the current campaign if resuming it affects next season.



The football world is grappling with the effects of the season being suspended and the uncertainty over when, and even if, it will be able to be played to a close.













The Premier League are set to meet on Friday for another key meeting to set the course of action and they are pushing ahead with a plan to resume the season in June.



They could be forced to pay back more than £700m to TV rights holders if the season is voided, which they are desperately trying to avoid.





De Bruyne has warned that if the players are rushed back into playing without proper training, they could drop like flies due to injuries.







The Manchester City star has become one of the first high profile Premier League players who has now floated the idea of cancelling the season if playing it to a finish affects next season.



The Belgian told Het Laatste Nieuws: “I have no idea when we will be playing again. Not evident for a player.





“You haven’t played for 6 weeks. Normally you’d need a preparation of 3 to 4 weeks. If we restart immediately then everybody will be injured after a few games.



“I know that there’s lots of money involved. But I think that waiting so long to make a decision can cause issues next season. There won’t be a long summer break and you can just postpone everything.



“I would feel sad if the season is stopped after such a good year, but if it avoids issues for next season, it must be done.”



With Liverpool only two wins away from winning the league, the Manchester City star’s words are unlikely to soothe the fear amongst an increasingly wary Reds fan base.

