My Loan Wasn’t A Failure, Celtic Star Insists

Celtic loanee Eboue Kouassi has insisted that his loan stint at Genk cannot be termed a failure and believes he has done well at the club.



Genk signed the midfielder from Celtic on a loan deal until the end of the season in January, with an option to buy.













The midfielder initially struggled but played the last three league games before the season was suspended.



The decision has been taken to end the Belgian top flight now, meaning that Kouassi will have no further opportunities to impress in a Genk shirt.





There are uncertainties over whether Genk will take up the option on him, but Kouassi believes that he did enough to impress during his loan stint.







He rejected notions that the loan move eventually failed and believes he would still be starting had the season not been halted due to circumstances beyond the club's control.



The midfielder was quoted as saying by Voetbal Belgie: “I am certainly not speaking about a failed loan, on the contrary [actually].





“When I arrived I was not physically as ahead as the other boys, but once that was not the case, the coach immediately put me in the team and I played four games.



“I would still be playing without the virus.



“So, it is certainly not a failed loan, rather a successful one.”



Kouassi didi not make a single appearance for Celtic in the first half of the season and still has more than a year left on his contract.

