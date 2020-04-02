XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



02/04/2020 - 10:32 BST

Newcastle United Far Off Permanent Deal For Loan Star

 




Newcastle United are not close to agreeing a deal to sign loanee Valentino Lazaro permanently from Inter.

Suffering due to a lack of playing time at the San Siro, Lazaro made the move to St James' Park in the January transfer window.


 



He made four appearances in the Premier League for Newcastle before the season was suspended last month and it is not clear if the campaign will restart before his loan officially ends.

The 24-year-old Austrian is seen as a potential source of funds for Inter in the summer window, but according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, a permanent move to Newcastle is considered a distant prospect at the moment.
 


Newcastle do not yet appear to have taken steps to put the wheels in motion on a permanent deal and the lack of clarity over the season finishing could affect finances.



With an uncertain future ahead, Newcastle, like many other clubs, could have put their transfer plans on hold, meaning Lazaro may head back to Italy.

Lazaro joined Inter only last summer from German Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin.
 


He has insisted that Nerazzurri coach Antonio Conte gave his blessing to his move to Newcastle in January.
 