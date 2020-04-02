Still Time – Napoli Sporting Director On Keeping Tottenham Hotspur Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has indicated that the club have not given up hope of convincing Tottenham Hotspur linked striker Arkadiusz Milik to sign a new contract.



Milik is set to enter the final year of his contract this summer at Napoli and has been linked with a move away from the club in the upcoming transfer window.













Jose Mourinho's Tottenham have been widely linked with Milik, while Arsenal have reportedly identified him as a potential replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and even AC Milan have been linked with an interest in the Polish striker ahead of the summer.



Milk is reported to have told Napoli that he wants to leave the club in the coming months but it seems Giuntoli has not thrown the towel in on trying to convince him to sign a new deal.





The Napoli sporting director insisted that there is still time to continue to hold talks with Milk’s representatives.







He claimed that no club have yet made a formal approach for him, but is not surprised that the striker has been attracting interest.



The Napoli deal-maker told Sky Italia: “We consider him important.





“We are dealing with his entourage and there is still some time to try.



“Officially, no one has enquired, but he is a good player and it is normal that he is being liked.”



Milik has scored 12 goals in 22 appearances for the Serie A giants this season.

