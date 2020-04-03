XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



03/04/2020 - 11:09 BST

Borussia Dortmund Reassured On Manchester United Linked Erling Haaland

 




Borussia Dortmund have been assured that Manchester United and Real Madrid target Erling Haaland is not looking to leave the German giants in the summer.

The BVB managed to beat off competition from Manchester United and Juventus to sign Haaland from RB Salzburg for a fee of €20m in the January transfer window.  


 



The Norwegian has made a massive impact since joining the club and has already netted 12 times in eleven appearances for Dortmund.

Real Madrid are said to be monitoring him closely amid suggestions that Manchester United are willing to try their luck again with him during the summer transfer window.
 


But according to Spanish daily AS, Dortmund have been given assurances that Haaland is in no hurry to leave the club and will be at the Westfalenstadion next season.



He is enjoying playing in the Bundesliga and wants to continue his development at Dortmund for the time being.

However, there are worrying signs for Dortmund as a €75m buy-out clause in his contract will come into effect in the January transfer window.
 


And if Haaland pushes for a move next year, interested clubs could be in a position to trigger the clause in his contract and snare him away from Dortmund.
 