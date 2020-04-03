Borussia Dortmund Reassured On Manchester United Linked Erling Haaland

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Dortmund have been assured that Manchester United and Real Madrid target Erling Haaland is not looking to leave the German giants in the summer.



The BVB managed to beat off competition from Manchester United and Juventus to sign Haaland from RB Salzburg for a fee of €20m in the January transfer window.













The Norwegian has made a massive impact since joining the club and has already netted 12 times in eleven appearances for Dortmund.



Real Madrid are said to be monitoring him closely amid suggestions that Manchester United are willing to try their luck again with him during the summer transfer window.





But according to Spanish daily AS, Dortmund have been given assurances that Haaland is in no hurry to leave the club and will be at the Westfalenstadion next season.







He is enjoying playing in the Bundesliga and wants to continue his development at Dortmund for the time being.



However, there are worrying signs for Dortmund as a €75m buy-out clause in his contract will come into effect in the January transfer window.





And if Haaland pushes for a move next year, interested clubs could be in a position to trigger the clause in his contract and snare him away from Dortmund.

