Felt I Had Chance – Leeds Star Picks International Bow As Top Moment

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United star Tyler Roberts has revealed that he had a feeling Wales boss Ryan Giggs might hand him his international debut against the Republic of Ireland, and ranks it as the best moment in his career so far.



It was under the Manchester United legend that the 21-year-old received his first international call-up, when he was named in the squad for UEFA Nations League matches against the Republic of Ireland and Denmark in 2018.













Subsequently, he made his debut for Wales, coming on as a second-half substitute in the match against the Republic of Ireland, a match his team won 4-1.



Roberts ranks it as the best moment he has experienced in his career so far and admits that he did have a feeling Giggs would hand him his Wales debut.





“I’d say making my debut for Wales against the Republic of Ireland", Roberts told Leeds' official site when asked about his best career moment so far.







"I didn’t know until I was warming up. Players always get a feeling if they could be coming on by the way the manager speaks to you and Ryan Giggs was always very positive with me and the other young lads.



"I felt I had a chance but I wasn’t certain I was going to come on. Then when I got told to warm up it got a bit more real and when he called me back it was actually happening.





"It was a crazy feeling because I’ve been with Wales since the age of 13/14 working towards that.



"My grandad is Welsh, he loves his country and it was great to make him so proud.”



Roberts will be looking to kick on with Wales and Giggs is sure to have been keeping close tabs on the attacker's form with Leeds in the Championship this season.

