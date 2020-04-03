Napoli Put Tottenham Hotspur Man On Top of Shortlist For Key Position

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen is the top name on Napoli’s shortlist of defensive targets for the summer transfer window.



Vertonghen, 32, is out of contract at Tottenham this summer and is yet to agree on fresh terms with the north London club.













The defender has been keen to continue at Tottenham, but it is now looking increasingly likely that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season on a free transfer.



Inter have been interested in adding Vertonghen's experience to the ranks, while Ajax are considering taking him back to the Netherlands in the summer transfer window.





There is now further interest from Italy as, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Napoli are also keen to take him to the San Paolo in the coming months.







And it has been claimed Vertonghen is the top name on Napoli’s shortlist of defensive targets.



With the Belgian being available on a free transfer this summer, the Serie A giants are keen to make the move in the coming months.





They tried to sign Vertonghen in January, but he stayed at Spurs, and Napoli believe that they can sign him this summer.

