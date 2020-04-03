XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



03/04/2020 - 21:45 BST

No Enquiries Yet For Liverpool Target Timo Werner

 




RB Leipzig have not received any formal approach from any club for Liverpool target Timo Werner ahead of the summer.

Werner has been heavily linked with a move away from the Bundesliga outfit, but for the moment there are serious question marks over whether he will leave.  


 



Liverpool have been in pole position to sign the striker this summer, with Jurgen Klopp an admirer of his countryman, while Werner has made positive noises about the European and world champions.

The Germany international has also been openly flirting with the Merseyside giants, but the suspension of the season and uncertainty over when it will resume is having an effect.
 


And according to German broadcaster Sport1, RB Leipzig have not been approached by any club regarding Werner, casting doubt over whether a transfer will happen.



He has a €60m release clause in his contract, but it is only applicable until a certain date this month.

RB Leipzig are keen to keep hold of Werner and may be boosted by the lack of formal activity.
 


Liverpool, the front runners for Werner, do not yet know when the Premier League season will be completed, or even whether it will be written off.
 