No Enquiries Yet For Liverpool Target Timo Werner

RB Leipzig have not received any formal approach from any club for Liverpool target Timo Werner ahead of the summer.



Werner has been heavily linked with a move away from the Bundesliga outfit, but for the moment there are serious question marks over whether he will leave.













Liverpool have been in pole position to sign the striker this summer, with Jurgen Klopp an admirer of his countryman, while Werner has made positive noises about the European and world champions.



The Germany international has also been openly flirting with the Merseyside giants, but the suspension of the season and uncertainty over when it will resume is having an effect.





And according to German broadcaster Sport1, RB Leipzig have not been approached by any club regarding Werner, casting doubt over whether a transfer will happen.







He has a €60m release clause in his contract, but it is only applicable until a certain date this month.



RB Leipzig are keen to keep hold of Werner and may be boosted by the lack of formal activity.





Liverpool, the front runners for Werner, do not yet know when the Premier League season will be completed, or even whether it will be written off.

