26 October 2019

06 August 2019

03/04/2020 - 14:26 BST

Tottenham Kick Off Talks For Ligue 1 Star In Anticipation Of Potential Departure

 




Tottenham Hotspur have kicked off talks over potentially signing Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan, as doubts are raised over whether Hugo Lloris will stay at the club. 

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is expected to make a number of changes to his squad in north London when the transfer window swings open for buisness again.  


 



The Portuguese tactician is keen to put his stamp on the team at Tottenham, as he plots how to drive the side to success in the coming years.

His eyes have turned towards Lille for a potential signing, according to Eurosport France.
 


It is claimed that Tottenham have begun talks over potentially signing shot-stopper Maignan from French top flight outfit Lille.



It is unclear if Lloris will stay at Tottenham and Spurs want to be ready to move for 24-year-old Maignan in the event that he does go.

Spurs appointed goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos, who had been with Lille, earlier this season and he may have championed the club moving to snap up Maignan. 
 


The goalkeeper came through the ranks at Paris Saint-Germain, but headed to Lille in search of senior team football in 2015.

He has been capped up to Under-21 level for France and has kept 12 clean sheets in 28 Ligue 1 games for Lille this season.
 