Arsenal and Chelsea Amongst Clubs Keen On Real Madrid Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Chelsea are amongst a whole host of clubs keen on Real Madrid full-back Achraf Hakimi, according to The Athletic.



Hakimi has been on loan at Borussia Dortmund from Real Madrid since 2018 and has been enhancing his reputation as one of the top young full-backs in world football.













He is scheduled to return to Real Madrid this summer, but Los Blancos are likely to be not be short of offers for his services.



There are still no certainties on whether he will have a place in Zinedine Zidane’s team next season, something which has further fuelled interest.





From the Premier League, both Arsenal and Chelsea are admirers of Hakimi.







Arsenal have been attracted by his ability to play across a number of positions, while Chelsea boss Frank Lampard could shake up his full-back options.



But they will likely face considerable competition with clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich interested in signing Hakimi.





Dortmund are also exploring the possibility of keeping him at the club beyond the end of his loan stint.

