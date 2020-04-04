Roma’s Chances of Keeping Everton Target Chris Smalling Decreasing

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma 's chances of keeping hold of Everton target Chris Smalling club beyond the end of the season are decreasing.



Smalling joined Roma on a season-long loan deal last summer after it became clear that he would not be first choice at Old Trafford under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.













Roma did not manage to secure an option to buy in the original loan agreement, but have been confident of agreeing on a deal with Manchester United over the course of the season.



But the league suspension is set to affect their spending power this summer and Roma are not expected to be in a position to meet Manchester United’s €25m asking price for the defender.





And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma's chances of keeping hold of Smalling are only decreasing.







There has also been talk of requesting another loan from Manchester United to keep the defender, but for the moment there has been no movement on that front.



The news will be a boost to Smalling's Premier League suitors, a list that includes Everton, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, as a stay in Italy with Roma could have been hugely appealling to a player who has flourished in Serie A.





Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is aware of Smalling's qualities and saw him up close earlier this season when he was in charge of Serie A side Napoli.



Smalling could also represent a solid defensive option for Arsenal and Tottenham, who are both expected to sign centre-backs in the summer.

