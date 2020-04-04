We’re Being Monitored – Stoke City Star On Staying Sharp

Follow @insidefutbol





Stoke City striker Sam Vokes has revealed that there are no hiding places for the Potters stars as their workouts are being monitored by the club constantly.



With football now suspended, clubs are having to work to keep their players fit in their individual homes, with training and diet plans having been provided.













With it being unclear when the season will resume, the challenge for clubs across the country is to make sure that their players are ready to go.



Vokes insists that there is no time to relax for him and his team-mates as they have been assigned GPS vests which monitor their activity, which is then sent back to the sports science team at the club.





"We get sent out three or four times a week set sessions and we've got GPS vests", Vokes told his club's official website.







"I’m sure you’ve seen us all train in them before, the bra-type sportswear.



"There's no hiding places as the data gets sent straight back to the club





"They can track where we’ve been and what we’ve been doing.”



Before the season was brought to an abrupt halt, Vokes had managed 27 Championship appearances, scoring four goals and setting up two more for his team-mates.



Stoke currently sit in 17th place in the Championship table, but in a tightly congested league are just three points above the drop zone.

