West Ham Ask Agent of Manchester United Loan Star For Information

West Ham United have been in touch with the agent of Manchester United winger Alexis Sanchez with regards to potentially signing him in the summer.



Sanchez was shipped out to Inter on loan last summer, but his time in Italy has done little to reinvigorate his career.













The Chilean has not yet done enough to convince Inter to seek a permanent deal and the Nerazzurri are not prepared to bear the cost of his big wages beyond the end of the season.



The 31-year-old is also not part of Manchester United’s plans going forward and the club are keen to find a new home for him this summer.





And according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, West Ham have come forward and have been in touch with the winger’s agent to probe the possibility of signing him.







The Hammers want to bring in a major attacking talent this summer and are exploring the possibility of securing the services of the Chilean.



Sanchez has also been attracting interest from Germany, with unnamed Bundesliga clubs believed to be interested in him.





It remains to be seen whether any club interest in Sanchez will be prepared to meet the financial demands needed to push a deal for the Manchester United man over the line.

