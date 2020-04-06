Carlo Ancelotti Is Great Human Being – Everton Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton star Andre Gomes has heaped heavy praise on boss Carlo Ancelotti, labelling the Italian a great human being.



The Toffees midfielder was out of action for over four months and was unavailable for selection by Ancelotti at first, which came as a blow to the Italian manager when he joined the club in December, replacing Marco Silva.













Ancelotti’s predecessor left the Toffees in the relegation zone before being sacked, with the Italian managing to turn things around right away, climbing six spots to 12th place in the table, before the season came to an abrupt stop.



Everton’s recent turnaround has earned Ancelotti the players’ trust and increased their confidence in him, with the 26-year old Gomes admitting the former Bayern Munich coach is helping the club a lot with his experience.





Gomes stressed the Toffees are making strides in their process of making the team better, adding the manager has faith in the club.







“Carlo is a great human being. He is a really nice guy”, Gomes told Everton’s official site.



“He has great experience and he is helping the team a lot.





“Everton is doing a massive effort to make the team better.



“I believe Carlo trusts in the club, otherwise he wouldn’t have come here.”



Ancelotti has one of the most impressive resumes in world football, having coached clubs such as Juventus, AC Milan, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

