26 October 2019

06 August 2019

06/04/2020 - 12:30 BST

Manchester City Star Not Priority For Serie A Giants, Coach Prefers Other Options

 




Italian giants Inter are not making Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo a priority target for when the transfer window swings open for business, with coach Antonio Conte preferring other options.

Cancelo has struggled to make a mark in his first season at Manchester City, despite the Citizens engaging in a lengthy period of negotiations with Juventus to take him to the Etihad Stadium.  


 



Italian sides have been linked with Cancelo due to his lack of playing time under Pep Guardiola and moves for his services could come in the summer.

Inter are one of the clubs to have been linked with Cancelo, who had a spell at the club on loan in the 2017/18 campaign.
 


Conte wants to add more full-back options to his squad in the summer, but according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Cancelo is not a priority.



The Inter coach prefers other options to Cancelo, with him a firm fan of Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri.

Inter are only expected to look at him if they exhaust the other options on their shortlist of targets.
 


Cancelo has a contract until 2025 with Manchester City and it is unclear how much they would demand to let him go.
 