Well-Connected Ex-Ajax Star Dismisses Matthijs de Ligt’s Manchester United Link

Former Ajax star Keje Molenaar has insisted that Manchester United target Matthijs De Ligt has no regrets over his decision to join Juventus last summer.



De Ligt was one of the most sought after young players last summer after he skippered Ajax to a Champions League semi-final appearance at the tender age of just 19.













The defender, now 20, rejected offers from Manchester United and Barcelona to join Juventus last summer, but he has already been linked with a move away from the Italian champions.



Manchester United have been linked with being prepared to offer him an escape route this summer and take him to Old Trafford as part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans for his squad.





But Molenaar, whose daughter is De Ligt's girlfriend, insisted that there is no substance to the rumours and the defender has no regrets over joining Juventus.







He indicated that the Dutchman is likely to stay in Italy for the foreseeable future.



“They are just rumours and that’s it, there is nothing else to add to them”, Molenaar told Italian outlet TuttoJuve.





“Matthijs has not regretted his decision to choose Juventus and he and Annekee are really happy in Turin.



“And maybe they can spend a lot of time in Italy.”



De Ligt made 20 appearances in Serie A for Juventus before the season was suspended last month.

