Trabzonspor Looking For Big Profit On Crystal Palace Loanee Alexander Sorloth

Trabzonspor are looking to earn a substantial profit on Crystal Palace loanee Alexander Sorloth in the summer, as clubs queue up for the Norwegian.



Sorloth spent a torrid year at Crystal Palace, scoring just once in 20 appearances, before joining Gent on a loan deal in January last year.













Crystal Palace again farmed him out on loan to Trabzonspor on a two-year loan deal with an option to buy set at just €6m.



He has netted 25 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions this season and according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, Trabzonspor will trigger the option and then look for a big profit.





As many as 20 clubs are interested in exploring the possibility of signing him during the summer transfer window, and the Turkish side want between €25m and €30m.







Such a sale point would hand Trabzonspor a big profit on the €6m they will pay to Crystal Palace for Sorloth.



Real Madrid, AC Milan and Bayern Munich are amongst clubs believed to be interested in signing the Norwegian.





Trabzonspor have seen scouts regularly make the trip to their games to check up on Sorloth and it is rated as unlikely he will be in Turkey for the 2020/21 season.

