26 October 2019

06 August 2019

09/04/2020 - 11:30 BST

Almost Sure He’ll Be Right-Back – Partick Thistle Boss On Rangers Talent

 




Partick Thistle manager Ian McCall is convinced that Ross McCrorie has all the attributes to become a right-back for Rangers in the future.

Rangers farmed out the 22-year-old on loan to League One outfit Portsmouth last summer and he has featured as a right-back for the third tier English side this season.  


 



He started out as a centre-back before being converted into a defensive midfielder, but there has been no suggestion that right-back could be his long term position.

McCall, who coached McCrorie at Ayr United, is sure that he will eventually be a right-back.
 


The Partick Thistle boss believes that the Rangers academy product has the pace and the defensive nous required to play in the full-back position.



He is certain that McCrorie could develop into a good right-back for Rangers in the near future.

“I’m almost sure he’ll be a right-back but I have been wrong many times before”, McCall told The Athletic.
 


“I always say to people that he had genuine pace — I mean, very top-level pace. That’s how quick he was. At that time, we played him central midfield, in a midfield three and right-back.

“If he keeps progressing, I’m pretty sure he could be a good right-back for Rangers, but Rangers have got a boy in Nathan Patterson who is probably the best young right-back in the country.”

McCrorie has made 22 appearances across all competitions for Portsmouth during his loan spell at the club.
 