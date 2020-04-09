Almost Sure He’ll Be Right-Back – Partick Thistle Boss On Rangers Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Partick Thistle manager Ian McCall is convinced that Ross McCrorie has all the attributes to become a right-back for Rangers in the future.



Rangers farmed out the 22-year-old on loan to League One outfit Portsmouth last summer and he has featured as a right-back for the third tier English side this season.













He started out as a centre-back before being converted into a defensive midfielder, but there has been no suggestion that right-back could be his long term position.



McCall, who coached McCrorie at Ayr United, is sure that he will eventually be a right-back.





The Partick Thistle boss believes that the Rangers academy product has the pace and the defensive nous required to play in the full-back position.







He is certain that McCrorie could develop into a good right-back for Rangers in the near future.



“I’m almost sure he’ll be a right-back but I have been wrong many times before”, McCall told The Athletic.





“I always say to people that he had genuine pace — I mean, very top-level pace. That’s how quick he was. At that time, we played him central midfield, in a midfield three and right-back.



“If he keeps progressing, I’m pretty sure he could be a good right-back for Rangers, but Rangers have got a boy in Nathan Patterson who is probably the best young right-back in the country.”



McCrorie has made 22 appearances across all competitions for Portsmouth during his loan spell at the club.

