Manchester City Making Progress In Talks Over Player Wage Deferrals

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City have made progress in discussions with their players over wage deferrals as the club look to cut cost amidst the suspension of football, according to The Times.



The Premier League champions have already announced that they will not be using the government’s furlough scheme to pay their non-playing staff.













They have also agreed to hand over the Etihad Stadium to the National Health Service and manager Pep Guardiola and top executives at the club have also agreed to a pay cut.



Manchester City have been in discussions with the players over agreeing on wage deferrals in order to cut costs at the club before the season resumes.





It has been claimed the Premier League champions are amongst the three top flight clubs who have had positive talks with their players over wage deferrals.







There is a desire amongst the players to accept wage deferrals in line with the need to run the club in a prudent manner.



But it has also been claimed that the club are being cautious and there are no guarantees on how the discussions will conclude.





No Premier League clubs are yet to agree on pay cuts or wage deferrals with their players to soften the economic effect of the suspension of football.

