26 October 2019

06 August 2019

10/04/2020 - 13:41 BST

Fulham Communicate Transfer Message To Galatasaray

 




Fulham have informed Galatasaray that they will only consider selling loanee Jean Michael Seri this summer.

Seri has been on loan at the Turkish giants from Fulham since last summer and has been a key part of their squad during the course of the season.  


 



Galatasaray do have an option to buy him, but have instead been looking to keep him on a fresh loan agreement.

However, Fulham are now claimed to have taken that options off the table as they look for a more permanent solution on Sari.
 


According to Eurosport France, Fulham have made it clear to Galatasaray that another loan deal for the midfielder is out of question this summer.



The Turkish giants have been informed that Fulham will only consider selling the player in the coming months.

He still has a contract until 2022, but Seri appears to have no long term future at Craven Cottage and may not be keen to play in the Championship.
 


Fulham look to want a clean break with the player and not farm him out on another loan deal this summer.
 