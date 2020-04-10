Vitesse Star Admits Andrew Robertson Is Inspiration

Follow @insidefutbol





Vitesse full-back Max Clark has admitted that Liverpool defender’s Andrew Robertson’s rise over the last few years is a massive motivation for him to keep improving and reach the next level.



Clark replaced Robertson in the Hull first team when the Scot left the club for Liverpool, where he has enjoyed huge success.













Robertson is widely considered to be one of the best left-backs in world football at the moment and the Liverpool defender is an idol for Clark, who says that Scot’s rise gives him belief.



Currently at Vitesse in the Netherlands, the 24-year-old feels Robertson’s progress shows that there is a pathway to the top and is happy to see the success he has enjoyed at Liverpool.





Clark wants to emulate the Liverpool defender and get the chance to prove his worth in the Premier League in the future.







“Andy’s the best left-back in the world right now”, Clark told The Times.



“Just seeing how he has progressed, and how hard he has worked, shows me it is possible. I want to keep striving to have a pathway like Andy’s.





“I’m so happy for him. He’s a great guy, a funny guy and deserves it. We did the pre-season together before he left.



“Harry Maguire also. I see how they have developed. To play in the Premier League, that’s one dream I will always have.”



Clark left Hull to join Dutch outfit Vitesse on a free transfer in 2018 and has been plying his trade in the Netherlands top flight over the last two years.

