Claim From France: Manchester United Closing In On Jack Grealish

Manchester United are closing in on a deal to sign Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, it has been claimed in France.



The midfielder is one of the top names on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s shortlist of targets for the summer transfer window.













Leicester City's James Maddison is also a target, but it has been claimed Manchester United are zeroing in on Grealish as they feel it will be an easier deal to do.



It has now been claimed that an agreement could be on the cards between Aston Villa and Manchester United for Grealish’s move Old Trafford.





According to Eurosport France, the Red Devils are finalising a deal to sign the 24-year-old midfielder from the Midlands club.







There is no word on any potential transfer fee, but it seems Manchester United are closing in on their first signing of the summer even before the current season ends.



Aston Villa are fighting to save their Premier League status and are aware that Grealish’s value could fall if they are relegated to the Championship once the season resumes.





A product of the Aston Villa academy, Grealish has made 177 appearances for the club since breaking into the first team.

