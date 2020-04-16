Leeds United Led Chase For Sheffield United Loan Star Until Chris Wilder Intervention

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson was on his way to Leeds United until Chris Wilder tipped the scales in favour of Sheffield United in 2018, according to The Athletic.



Following an impressive loan spell at Shrewsbury Town in League One, Manchester United wanted to loan the goalkeeper out to a Championship club for more experience.













Leeds quickly targeted him as the goalkeeper they wanted to bring in at the start of Marcelo Bielsa’s time at Elland Road.



It is claimed Leeds were out in front in the chase as they looked to take him to Elland Road in the summer of 2018, but Wilder changed the course of the race.





The Sheffield United manager had a 45-minute conversation over the phone with Henderson to convince him to move to Bramall Lane.







Several Championship clubs wanted him and Leeds were the frontrunners until Wilder picked up the phone to speak with the goalkeeper.



Henderson kept 21 clean sheets in the 2018/19 Championship season as Wilder's Sheffield United finished above Leeds to claim automatic promotion.





He rejoined Sheffield United on another loan deal last summer and is now impressing in the top tier of English football.

