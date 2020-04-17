XRegister
26 October 2019

17/04/2020 - 12:36 BST

Bayern Munich Yet To Commit To Leroy Sane Transfer

 




Bayern Munich are yet to commit to signing Manchester City winger Leroy Sane as they play the waiting game to see how the season unfolds.

Sane has been on Bayern Munich’s transfer wish list since last year, but a move last summer did not happen because of the serious knee injury he suffered at the start of the season.  


 



The German winger is still on the Bavarians' radar and they could still make a move to sign him from Manchester City.

The player’s agent recently admitted that Bayern Munich would provide his client with a good opportunity to win the Champions League. 
 


However, any deal is far from being done and, according to German magazine Sport Bild, the German champions are yet to make any commitment over signing him this summer.



Bayern Munich are dealing with the suspension to football and are keen to see how and when the season comes to an end.

The Bundesliga is expected to return to action in May albeit behind closed doors.
 


The Bavarians are also expecting to spend less on Sane than earlier anticipated and are keen to do any deal for a fee less than the €70m mark.
 