Everton Had Given Schalke Positive Signals, Confusion Over Claimed U-turn On Loanee

Schalke received positive signals from Everton over extending Jonjoe Kenny's loan at the club earlier this year, leading to questions over why the Toffees appear to have U-turned.



Kenny joined Schalke last summer on loan and has made a name for himself in Germany with his consistent performances at right-back.













The defender is keen to continue at Schalke and play regular football next season, but the German club do not have the funds to sign him on a permanent contract and have been looking at a fresh loan.



Schalke received positive signals from Everton earlier this year on a new loan, according to Sky Deutschland.





It has now been claimed that Everton have performed a U-turn and there are question marks in Germany over why.







Everton are keen to have him back at the club at the start of next season, meaning he is likely to leave Schalke.



It remains to be seen whether Carlo Ancelotti is prepared to Kenny the same amount of playing time he has enjoyed in the Ruhr.





The defender is in favour of playing regular football next season and it could be up to him to convince Everton to allow him to continue at Schalke.

